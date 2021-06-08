Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 Reveal Trailer: Time, Date, Summer Games Fest 2021 and All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 is out next week and all will be revealed at Summer Game Fest 2021.

Season 3 has been a huge success for Call of Duty, with the 1980s Action Movie Heroes Event being enjoyed by many in both Cold War and Warzone.

Some of the best features have included adding operators Rambo and John McClane and bringing parts of their movies to the Warzone map of Verdansk.

Despite both games being part of the Call of Duty gaming franchise and both being developed by Treyarch, they will have unique aspects to them which will seemingly all be revealed at Summer Games Fest 2021.

Summer Games Fest will not just be revealing things from Call of Duty, but also from other games. The Festival will run for quite a while as it is a virtual festival. The dates are Thursday 10th June 2021 – Thursday 22nd July 2021.

What date will we get to see the reveal trailer for Cold War and Warzone Season 4?

The gaming community who have fallen in love with Call of Duty will get to see the reveal trailer and more on Thursday 10th June.

What time will the reveal trailer be released?

Fans will get to see the reveal trailer at different times depending on where they are located. It will be shown at 11AM PT, 2PM ET and 6PM GMT.

Fans will get a proper first look at the Season when this event happens.

This first look will be exactly what all fans of the game want to see and no doubt it will bring a lot of surprises that will be thoroughly exciting to see.

Hopefully it will give fans all the answers they want in regards to what possible changes we could see in Verdansk as well as what maps and weapons are coming to Multiplayer.

