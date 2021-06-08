Liverpool transfer latest: Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Toni Kroos

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Spanish outlet Diariogol, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to replace Gini Wijnaldum with Real Madrid's Toni Kroos this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Toni Kroos?

Based on reports from Diariogol, Liverpool are interested in signing 31-year-old Kroos from Real Madrid as a replacement for Wijnaldum who is set to depart Anfield next month upon the expiry of his contract at the club.

Kristof Terreur reveals to The Football Terrace what the Belgium team think of long-term Liverpool target Jeremy Doku.

The report suggests that Klopp believes the trophy-laden midfielder would be available for no more than €40m (£34.4m).

How did Kroos perform against Liverpool in the Champions League this season?

The German manager would have got a closer look at his compatriot when Liverpool faced Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

According to WhoScored, Kroos was the second best performer for Los Blancos in their first leg UCL tie against Liverpool with a rating of 7.64. He also provided an assist for Vinicius Junior who scored a brace on the night as Madrid won 3-1.

The German had a 100% long ball success rate with all nine attempts completed and he achieved the highest passing accuracy of any Madrid player (90.7%).

What did Johan Cruyff say about Kroos?

When Dutch icon Johan Cruyff has called you a wonderful player then you must have been doing something right. In 2013, The Guardian quoted Dutch legend Cruyff as saying, "Kroos is a wonderful player."

He added, "He’s doing everything right: the pace in his passes is great and he sees everything. It’s nearly perfect."

A year on from Cruyff's praise, Kroos was part of Germany's World Cup winning squad in 2014 and eventually went on to win four Champions League titles.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Liverpool won? 18 19 20 17

Would Kroos be a good replacement for Wijnaldum?

Despite being one of the world's most decorated midfielders with 25 trophies to his name, it is difficult to see how Kroos would fit into a Klopp side.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Gini Wijnaldum has decided to join PSG upon the expiry of his Liverpool contract this summer. His departure could mean that the Reds look for a midfield replacement in the coming weeks.

The Liverpool midfielder is known for his pressing ability under Klopp and it is a style that Kroos would be far from used to. According to FBref, Kroos has a 26.3% successful pressures percentage this season, whereas Wijnaldum has 36.2%.

At 31 years old, the German might not be the best long-term solution for the Reds and it could be worthwhile looking at younger, more suitable replacements for Wijnaldum.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News