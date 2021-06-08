Everton's next manager: Potential problem emerges after talks with 47-year-old boss

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton have interviewed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as they step up their search to find their next manager, as reported by Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Everton's manager search?

A week on from Carlo Ancelotti moving back to Spain for a second stint at Real Madrid, the Toffees are pressing ahead with appointing his replacement. It is understood that Nuno is a leading contender for the role, while David Moyes, Roberto Martinez and Eddie Howe have all been mentioned as alternative candidates.

Nuno reportedly held talks with Everton over the weekend, as the club appear to be moving quickly to line up Ancelotti's successor.

Why is Nuno the current favourite for the job?

It seems that there are a couple of factors that could see Nuno land the Everton job. One is that he is represented by the world's most powerful agent, Jorge Mendes.

It was reported last week that Mendes had spoken to Everton owner Farhad Moshiri shortly after Ancelotti departed Goodison Park as they discussed the possibility of Nuno moving to the Merseyside club. This indicates that the wheels were set in motion early on for the Portuguese coach to be Everton's next manager.

Furthermore, it helps that Nuno is currently out of work, so Everton would not have to agree a compensation package with another club to secure his signature. This differs from other candidates for the role such as Moyes and Martinez who are currently managing West Ham and Belgium respectively.

Is there a potential sticking point?

There is - the size of Nuno's backroom staff.

The 47-year-old had six coaches with him at Wolves, and they all departed Molineux at the same time as he did. Therefore, it seems likely that Nuno would want to bring them all with him to Everton as well.

This may be a problem as Everton have some longstanding members of staff at the club such as Duncan Ferguson. With Nuno set to want to bring his own staff with him, this could spell the end of Ferguson's time on the sidelines, which is unlikely to go down well with the Everton faithful given how popular Ferguson is on the blue side of Merseyside.

Could this be a deal breaker?

That remains to be seen.

It was recently reported that one of the reasons that talks broke down between Tottenham and Antonio Conte was due to concerns that the north London club had about the size of the Italian's backroom staff. This suggests that these types of problems can play a major part in negotiations going wrong between a club and a managerial candidate.

Compromise may be the key word on this occasion. It appears that Nuno could have to whittle down his coaching staff to make sure that there is enough room for Ferguson to keep his place in the Everton setup.

Alternatively, if Everton are convinced that Nuno is the right man, they may just have to accept that he comes with a large coaching team in order to get the deal done. However, if neither side are willing to compromise, it could lead to Everton deciding that it is time to move on from Nuno, and to look elsewhere for their next manager.

