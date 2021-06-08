Queens Park Rangers news: Update emerges regarding Tom Carroll's Hoops future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After experiencing an underwhelming start to the previous campaign, Queens Park Rangers eventually managed to pick up their performance levels under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton to secure a ninth place finish in the Championship.

Considering that the Hoops are aiming to build upon this up-turn in form next season, it is hardly a surprise that they have already started to prepare for another year in the second-tier by securing permanent deals for Sam Field, Charlie Austin and Jordy de Wijs.

However, after being forced to wave goodbye to Joe Lumley and Geoff Cameron last month after this particular duo decided to move on to pastures new, an update has now emerged concerning Tom Carroll's future at QPR.

According to West London Sport, the midfielder is seemingly set to leave the club this summer after deciding to turn down a new contract.

It is understood that Carroll was unhappy with the terms on offer and is unlikely to stay at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium despite the fact that he remains in talks with QPR.

With the midfielder's existing deal set to expire later this month, any potential suitors will be able to sign him on a free transfer.

Since joining QPR last year following a three-year stint at Swansea City, the midfielder has only been able to illustrate glimpses of his ability in the Championship.

The midfielder made 22 appearances in the second-tier before suffering a serious knee injury in January which forced him to watch on from the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Warburton will be disappointed by Carroll's decision, it could be argued that that the 29-year-old's departure may end up benefitting both parties.

With QPR currently eyeing up a permanent swoop for Stefan Johansen, Carroll may have struggled for game-time next season due to competition for places and thus a move to a side who will be able to guarantee him regular first-team football could allow him to kick-start his career.

Meanwhile, the midfielder's exit may allow the Hoops to use the money freed up from their wage budget to secure the services of some classy operators who could potentially help them reach new heights next season.

By replacing the former Swansea man with Johansen, QPR could be upgrading their options in midfield as the Fulham midfielder averaged a better WhoScored rating (6.79) in the Championship last season compared to Carroll (6.42) and also provided more direct goal contributions.

