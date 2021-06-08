WWE RAW: Nikki Cross celebrates in style after beating Rhea Ripley & Charlotte

It was another Monday Night RAW full of action as the countdown to this month's Hell in a Cell PPV continues.

In the biggest talking point of the night, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair were defeated by tag-team Nikki Cross and Asuka as shocking events unfolded in the ring.

It looked like Cross' fight to lose as she found herself at the mercy of both Ripley and Flair on several occasions. However, the rising tension between the RAW champion and her teammate would eventually bubble over and cost them the win.

In a bizarre turn of events, the partnership completely imploded, resulting in the two wrestlers turning on each other. Cross delivered a diving crossbody to Ripley, forcing Flair into the ring to prevent the pin. The Queen, visibly frustrated with The Nightmare, sparked a brawl between the two Hell in a Cell rivals.

With blows being launched back and forth between the two WWE superstars, Cross watched from the corner, waiting for her opportunity. Sure enough, after Flair delivered a Natural Selection to the RAW champ, the Scot rushed in for the pin to end the fight and claim victory with Asuka.

Cross and The Empress of Tomorrow skipped backstage as they celebrated their win.

"[I] just pinned the RAW women's champion, Rhea Ripley!" Cross exclaimed in her post-fight interview.

Ripley and Flair will take to the ring again later this month, only this time they will not be attempting to coexist as tag-teammates. The two will battle it out on Sunday, June 20th in the latest instalment of Hell in a Cell at the WWE ThunderDome. Their brief brawl during Monday Night RAW only scratches the surface of what we can expect from the two when they take each other on later this month.

WWE continues to build to Hell in a Cell this week with Friday Night SmackDown, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

