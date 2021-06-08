Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Euro 2020 is set to play host to some of the best strikers in the world.

While countless legendary centre forwards have hailed from Africa, South America and other continents over the years, there's a rich goalscoring history when it comes to the European game.

And with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe flying the flag for their European nations this summer, it's pretty safe to say that the legacy has been continued.

Goalscorers at Euro 2020

As a result, here at GIVEMESPORT, we wanted to sift through all the strikers who will be taking to the pitch at this summer's tournament across the 24 nations competing for glory.

Using the official squad lists on UEFA's website, we have used the medium of Tiermaker to rank the players who have largely starred in the centre-forward position in recent years from worst to best.

With tiers ranging from 'bottom of the barrel' to 'world-class', we're no doubt going to cause plenty of controversy, but remember that it's only our opinion and it's just as legitimate as your own.

And it's also worth considering that every striker at Euro 2020 is worthy of merit and even those in the bottom category are only the lowest-ranked within the context of such a high-level tournament.

Ranking Euro 2020 strikers

So, disclaimers aside, let's get into the crazy ranking of Euro 2020 strikers down below:

Bottom of the barrel

Michael Gregoritsc (Austria), Matěj Vydra (Czech Republic), Michael Krmenčík (Czech Republic), Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland), Marcus Forss (Finland), Vlatko Stojanovski (North Macedonia), Jakub Świerczok (Poland), Dawid Kownacki (Poland), Anton Zabolotny (Russia), Lyndon Dykes (Scotland), Róbert Boženík (Slovakia), Michal Ďuriš (Slovakia), Enes Ünal (Turkey), Artem Besedin (Ukraine), Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine)

At the end of the day, we're talking about strikers here and the players in this bottom category have one crucial fact in common: they haven't been scoring enough goals.

Whether that's in the club game over the last few seasons or across their international career, there's simply little to no evidence that they're going to rattle home many goals at Euro 2020.

Don't get me wrong, there is talent to be found in this cohort and it's important to remember that they're only bottom of the competition's barrel but let's face it, they're hardly world-beaters.

Does a job

Andreas Cornelius (Denmark), Christian Benteke (Belgium), Ante Budimir (Croatia), Che Adams (Scotland), Kieffer Moore (Wales), Tomáš Pekhart (Czech Republic), Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic), Nemanja Nikolić (Hungary), Ádám Szalai (Hungary), Giacomo Raspadori (Italy), Ivan Tričkovski (North Macedonia), Kevin Nisbet (Scotland), Breel Embolo (Switzerland), Kenan Karaman (Turkey), Robert Schranz (Slovakia), Jordan Larsson (Sweden), Karol Świderski (Poland)

So, what do we mean by 'does a job'? There are certainly plenty of players here who need to up their goal-scoring tallies, but they do at least have more favourable evidence for their selection.

Take Benteke, for example. Sure, the Crystal Palace man hasn't been scoring consistently for a long time, but at least he has a clear role in the Belgium squad: bringing an aerial presence and hold-up option. In other words: does a job.

The same can be said for the likes of Cornelius and Adams, too, with their interchange outweighing the lack of goals but at the same time, not doing enough to convince us that they're amongst Euro 2020's finest strikers.

Middle of the road

Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria), Marko Arnautović (Austria), Goran Pandev (North Macedonia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Adam Hložek (Czech Republic), Martin Braithwaite (Denmark), Jonas Wind (Denmark), Aleksandr Sobolev (Russia), Mario Gavranović (Switzerland), Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine), Marcus Berg (Sweden)

If you're starting to recognise a few more names, then it's because we're slowly moving into the territory of players who know where the back of the net is without really taking the world by storm.

Perhaps we've underrated Gavranović, Kalajdzic and Yaremchuk because they're coming into the tournament on the back of impressive goalscoring seasons, but the jury is still out when it comes to their pedigree at the highest level.

And have we been a little generous to Arnautović and Pandev by way of their reputation? Perhaps, but they both have the potential to be talismans for their countries if they play their best football.

Overrated

Joao Felix (Portugal), Michy Batshuayi (Belgium), Kasper Dolberg (Denmark)

While there's no denying that Felix has world-class talent in his boots, he seems to have escaped relatively criticism free considering he has only scored 19 goals for Atletico Madrid in approaching 100 appearances.

It's borderline staggering that Batshuayi has been cut so much slack on the back of just two Premier League goals for Crystal Palace and Dolberg still seems to be riding the 2018 hype despite a quiet few years at Nice.

Decent

Teemu Pukki (Finland), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Kevin Volland (Germany), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England), Luuk de Jong (Netherlands), Haris Seferović (Switzerland)

Welcome to the 'Ready Salted' section of the Tiermaker and we don't mean that in a derogatory way by any means because this lot are the sort of nuts and bolts goalscorers that you can rely upon to pop up with a crucial strike.

As such, I fully expect the likes of De Jong, Calvert-Lewin and Pukki to make their presence felt this summer, but I'll be shocked if they stake a claim for the Golden Boot. I'd love to be proven wrong, though.

Underrated

Timo Werner (Germany), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Olivier Giroud (France), Andrea Belotti (Italy), Andre Silva (Portugal)

"How on earth is Werner underrated?!" I hear you cry. Well, hear me out, because I dare suggest that Werner actually had a decent season at Chelsea in every department other than goalscoring.

Don't get me wrong, that is absolutely the most important part of being a striker, but considering all the hyperbole around Werner's debut year, you'd think he was terrible across the board and that's simply not true.

As for the others, there's simply not enough hype around Kramarić, Belotti and Silva given their consistent efforts in front of goal, while just about every manager, fan and player has underrated Giroud at some point.

Top drawer

Alvaro Morata (Spain), Wout Weghorst (Netherlands), Alexander Isak (Sweden), Artem Dzyuba (Russia), Wissam Ben Yedder (France), Burak Yilmaz (Turkey), Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

You're not going to embark on a five-minute conversation at the pub about how these lot are some of the best strikers in the world, but there's no denying that they're in the top 25% when it comes to Euro 2020.

You could argue that we've been a tad generous to Isak and Dzyuba, but with a combined 37 league goals between them coming into Euro 2020, we're backing their fantastic 2020/21 form to continue into the summer.

Yilmaz, Ben Yedder, Morata and Weghorst have also enjoyed strong campaigns and while it might be unlikely that Depay plays as a number nine for Oranje, he did a decent enough job there for Lyon in recent months.

Simply lethal

Karim Benzema (France), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Gerard Moreno (Spain)

Just look at these three. It could be argued that this tier is something of a no man's land, but it felt appropriate when they're just about as lethal as a striker can become without truly reaching the top table.

That might seem particularly harsh when it comes to Benzema, but despite his superb goalscoring record at Real Madrid, we have to counterbalance it with the fact he has only just returned to the French fold after six years away.

World-class

Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Harry Kane (England), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Kylian Mbappe (France)

Do we even need to explain this section? You'd be hard-pressed to argue that any of these players aren't amongst the best in the world because they could all be in Ballon d'Or contention if they bag the Euro 2020 crown.

Remarkably, Ronaldo probably came the closest of the lot to dropping down a tier, but considering he's one goal away from becoming the Euros' greatest ever goalscorer, you'll be glad to hear that I came to my senses.

Full graphic

And breathe. To anyone who read every single name, you deserve a medal.

However, before we go, be sure to let us know your opinion on Euro 2020's strikers across our social channels because with so many goalscorers on display, it's inevitable that everyone's outlook on them will differ.

