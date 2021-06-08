Warzone Season 4: Leakers unveil gameplay footage of unreleased map

Verdansk has become a map that Warzone players have become familiar with, but it looks like there could be a new one in the works.

Set in a derelict fictional Eastern European city, avid fans of the successful battle royale franchise know their way around the place like the back of their hand.

So far, there has not been any indication of any change to this, with the only alteration being to Verdansk itself. The city was sent back in time by 30 years to celebrate the release of Call of Duty Cold War, with the stadium being reverted back to its smaller state.

However, rumours began to circulate that Raven Software, the game's developers, would be moving away from the city and replace it with something entirely different going forward.

The new location is believed to be the Ural Mountains, which has become a hotly-debated topic as leakers have done the maths regarding what Raven have coming in the next few months.

New map?

An eight-minute-long video has emerged from a member of a group of Call of Duty leakers, Cheezburgerboyz, which has now been deleted (via Dexerto).

The video highlighted a player running through the map, retrieving loot and played as if a normal game of battle royale was taking place.

From what we saw, it appears to be a large map, like Verdansk, with plenty of locations to access including a Zoo.

There is no confirmation from the source as to whether the map will be part of Warzone in the future. However, it will be interesting to see which direction Warzone heads in going forward.

