The Azerbaijan Grand Prix seemed to ratchet the pressure up in the Drivers' and Constructors' fights at the weekend, with Christian Horner and Toto Wolff drawing real battle lines as well.

Whilst we saw both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton leave Baku without points as Sergio Perez picked up the pieces to take victory, the rhetoric between the Red Bull and Mercedes team principals really went up a gear.

Heading into the weekend, they were squabbling over 'flexi-wings' with Horner telling Wolff to 'keep his mouth shut,' and the Austrian replying by labelling the Englishman a 'windbag,' with Lewis Hamilton joking on Saturday evening that perhaps the two should step into a boxing ring to sort out their differences.

Indeed, it certainly seems as though things aren't going to cool off any time soon with Horner taking issue with Wolff's way of criticising his team in public after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Speaking to the press, Horner said after Sunday's race:

"A lot’s been made of Toto’s comments this weekend.

“He’s never afraid to roast his team publicly, which I disagree with, but that’s his prerogative.”

Wolff, of course, has his own way of managing and, to be fair, it has worked wonders in previous years so you can't see him changing any time soon.

Ultimately, Mercedes have to be honest with themselves and say it's not been good enough - the last two races have really set them back.

They do, though, have the talent and knowledge to get themselves back on top and Red Bull need to ensure they're just concentrating on doing their job instead of setting themselves up for a fall.

