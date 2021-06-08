Man Utd transfer latest: Argentina star considered ahead of summer window

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Gianluigi Longari, Manchester United are considering a move for Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cristian Romero?

Italian journalist Longari has claimed that United are considering a move for highly-rated Atalanta central defender Romero.

Last summer, Romero joined Atalanta on a two-year loan deal from Juventus, however Longari suggests that all options are open for the Argentine in the upcoming transfer window and nothing has been decided yet.

What are Romero's stats this season?

Romero was recognised as the best defender in Italy's top flight for the 2020/21 campaign by Lega Serie A, ahead of the likes of Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt.

According to FBref, Romero has won 46 of 75 tackles in Serie A this season and has made 81 interceptions at the heart of Atalanta's defence.

Aside from his defensive contributions, he has also provided a threat at the other end of the pitch having scored three goals and registered three assists.

WhoScored gave him a season rating of 7.14 in Serie A, which would make him the highest-rated central defender at Man United.

Do Manchester United need another centre-back?

Arguably, yes.

United had a reasonably solid season defensively conceding just 44 goals in 38 Premier League games. However, in Harry Maguire's absence, the Red Devils struggled, conceding eight goals in their final four league games.

The drop-off in quality from Maguire is stark. Based on WhoScored figures, Maguire achieved a season rating of 7.04 compared to 6.69 and 6.41 for Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly respectively.

United's dependence on their captain suggests that they should dive into the transfer market in search of a partner for the England international.

Bailly has also been plagued with injuries since joining United. The Ivorian has been out of action for 91 days this season, equating to 20 games on the sidelines. Indeed, his troubling injury history suggests that United should look for more available options this summer.

Are United linked with any other central defenders?

According to reports last month from the Daily Mail, Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane is United's top defensive target this summer. The World Cup winner is entering his final year under contract at Los Blancos and reportedly has a price tag of £60m.

The Frenchman's vast experience of success throughout his decorated career would make him a valuable asset to the United dressing room. Varane has most notably won four Champions League trophies and lifted the Spanish league title on three occasions.

