Andy Murray: British star lauds Iga Swiatek after Pole’s dominant performance against Marta Kostyuk

British tennis legend Andy Murray has tweeted his admiration for Polish star Iga Świątek, following her victory against Marta Kostyuk in the French Open fourth-round.

The 20-year-old is the defending champion at Roland-Garros and has won 22 consecutive sets at the tournament.

Playing in yesterday’s night session, the world number nine beat the 18-year-old Ukrainian 6-3 6-4 to set up a meeting with Greece’s Maria Sakkari.

Murray, who is continuing to recover from a groin injury as he strives to be fit for Wimbledon this year, posted on social media praising the youngster.

“Love watching @iga_swiatek,” he said. The Pole responded by asking the three-time Grand Slam winner if he was up for a practice session at some point, ahead of the grass-court season, which starts next week.

“Thank you, Sir Andy! Are you by any chance up for a practice? I really need to improve my skills on grass.”

Other tennis stars were also quick to praise the eighth seed, including America’s Andy Roddick. The 38-year-old tweeted a reply to Murray, saying: “Agreed. She [Świątek] is awesome.”

Świątek then replied to Roddick’s comments by saying ‘That’s so nice, thank you!”

Despite being on course to defend her Roland-Garros title, the teenager admitted she had difficulties playing in the night session, struggling at the start of her match against Kostyuk to “find a rhythm and see the ball properly.”

While the reigning champion adjusted to the conditions more as the match went on, it’s clear that the tournament’s new night matches are throwing up some complications for players.

Świątek faces Sakkari tomorrow for a place in the semi-finals. The Greek 17th seed saw off former Australian Open Sofia Kenin to make it to this stage.

