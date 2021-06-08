Floyd Mayweather returned to the boxing ring on Sunday night for the first time in over two-and-a-half years.

The former five-division world champion displayed flashes of the brilliance that saw him become one the sport's all-time greats during his eight-round exhibition bout against YouTube star Logan Paul.

Mayweather called time on his professional career in August 2017, after stopping UFC mega-star Conor McGregor to take his record to a dazzling 50-0. Despite one being a professional contest and the other an exhibition, the build-up to Mayweather's fights against McGregor and Paul both had a very similar feel.

In each case, Floyd knew he was technically superior to his opponent in terms of pure boxing talent. The 44-year-old veteran also realised, however, that there was a ton of cash to be made by taking on a big celebrity name.

It should come as no surprise that Mayweather managed to coast through both fights. In truth, they were the definition of low-risk, high-reward for the American superstar.

Paul came into Sunday's event off the back of two previous boxing matches (one professional, one exhibition) against fellow YouTuber KSI. McGregor was a former two-weight UFC champion, but had never boxed officially before facing Mayweather.

How, though, do McGregor and Paul compare when we examine their respective efforts against Mayweather from a punch statistics perspective?

In this past weekend's fight, Paul landed just 28 of 217 attempted blows, according to official figures, giving him an overall connection rate of 13%. Of Paul's 28 successful shots, 21 were power punches.

McGregor, in his bout with Floyd, landed 111 of 430 punches, leaving him with a final success ratio of 26%. The Irishman also relied heavily on power punches, hitting Mayweather with 83 such shots.

The jab, it seems, is not a strength of either man. McGregor connected with 27 of his 98 attempted jabs, while Paul managed to hit the mark with a lowly seven out of the 73 he threw.

McGregor, then, has the edge over Paul when it comes to the numbers against Mayweather. Neither man, though, gave Floyd much to worry about.

The man nicknamed 'Money' reportedly banked close to $300 million for his bout with Conor - and estimated last week that he might make as much as $100 million for his recent clash with Paul.

Given that the punch statistics show that he barely gets hit, it is not bad work if you can get it!

