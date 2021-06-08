Euro 2020 is, finally, only days away.

We have had to wait until the summer of 2021 for the 2020 edition of the continental football party but now kick-off is only days away.

The 2020 tournament will be the first of its kind, being hosted across multiple cities on the continent with the final being played in London at Wembley.

World champions France will go in as favourites, boasting a frightening squad dripping with electric talent and chasms of depth.

England, however, will be quietly confident of stealing a march on the trophy - should Gareth Southgate ease off on the substantial handbrake he has slammed down in recent friendlies.

With the likes of Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling all in the squad, England's attacking line-up looks more than fearsome.

Creating a balance up top will be incredibly important for Southgate as he bids to get the best out of his plethora of attacking stars.

Any one of the above-mentioned hitmen is capable of setting the tournament alight - not unlike Wayne Rooney did at Euro 2004.

However, if they were looking for further inspiration, they may want to cast an eye way back to 1996, when a certain Paul Gascoigne took the continent by storm with an unreal individual tournament.

READ MORE - Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Played before a large proportion of the current England squad were even born, Gazza's performances in 1996 were simply sublime.

In front of partisan home crowds, Gascoigne ignited and was responsible for one of the most iconic goals in the history of the tournament.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

Gascoigne's highlights

Gascoigne showed exactly why he was one of the most highly-rated players on the planet at the time as England marched on towards what many thought was inevitable glory.

Now, Gazza's individual highlights from the tournament have emerged and they make for quite incredible viewing.

The England man was simply unplayable at times.

Back-heels, rabonas, outside of the foot passes - Gazza really did have it all.

As we all know, such hopes were mightily premature as England crashed out in devastating fashion at the hands of a dreaded penalty shootout, but Gascoigne was hardly to blame for that.

Southgate now has the chance to banish those ghosts as he leads England into a tournament where, for the first time in a long time, the Three Lions are genuine contenders.

If someone like Foden, who has already taken inspiration from Gazza with his new hairstyle, can clock in a similar all-round performance to that of Gascoigne's in 1996, then England fans could have a lot to shout about in the coming weeks.

1 of 16 The Ultimate Euro 2004 quiz. Where was the tournament hosted? Portugal Spain Italy Belgium

News Now - Sport News