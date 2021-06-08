England's 26-man for Euro 2020 is stacked with quality.

While the Three Lions can't hold a candle to France and Portugal, there's no denying that Gareth Southgate has some of the most valuable footballers in the world at his disposal.

As such, here at GIVEMESPORT, we took a look at the wages that England's squad members are pocketing ahead of this summer's tournament and how they compare to one another.

England's Euro 2020 quality

But today, we're taking that one step further by seeing just how well or not those earnings align with the players' respective contributions to the national teams.

To achieve that, we're ranking all 26 of the players into categories ranging from 'very underpaid' to 'very overpaid' with banks of 'underpaid', 'overpaid' and 'bang on the money' in between.

Now, it's important to clarify before we jump into the list that our model is built on an imaginary world where the order of a squad's wages perfectly aligned with their contribution to the squad.

England squad wages

In other words, if we put someone earning £100,000-a-week in 'underpaid', we're not saying that professional footballers are hard done by, but rather that their wages don't match up with their contextual importance.

Besides, on the back of the last year, I think we can all agree that a fair and just world would have all our healthcare heroes earning the big money too.

And let's make another thing clear: fair play to all the footballers on this list because they've put in a hard graft to succeed in one of the toughest industries out there to earn the big bucks that they do.

Got it? Cool, so disclaimers aside, check out how the England squad ranks down below according to their reported wages (sources: Goal, SalarySport, The Sun and Spotrac).

Very underpaid

Phil Foden - £30,000-per-week

Bukayo Saka - £33,000-per-week

Declan Rice - £60,000-per-week

Mason Mount - £88,462-per-week

Ben White - £6,731-per-week

Now, it goes without saying that young players have more of an uphill battle with wages in the beautiful game, but surely it's about time that Foden and Saka bagged at least six figures?!

As for Rice, I'm inclined to think he's one of the most important players in the entire England squad, so he could easily pocket £150,000-a-week if he gets his big move. Oh, and his best mate deserves a pay rise to boot.

Underpaid

Sam Johnstone - £32,500-per-week

Kalvin Phillips - £35,000-per-week

Jude Bellingham - £52,000-per-week

Kieran Trippier - £82,000-per-week

John Stones - £100,000-per-week

Jack Grealish - £120,000-per-week

Harry Kane - £200,000-per-week

These players could do with a nice little boost to their finances on the back of impressive seasons with Stones, Grealish, Trippier and Bellingham proving themselves amongst the very that England has to offer.

And yes, it might seem like lunacy to put Kane as 'unpaid' when he's pocketing an eye-watering £200,000 every single week but for our money, he shouldn't be £100,000 shy of the top earner.

Bang on the money

Conor Coady - £62,000-per-week

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - £72,000-per-week

Reece James - £91,667-per-week

Jordan Pickford - £100,160-per-week

Kyle Walker - £110,000-per-week

Luke Shaw - £120,000-per-week

Marcus Rashford - £200,000-per-week

Jadon Sancho - £190,000-per-week

Jordan Henderson - £140,000-per-week

As you'd expect, multi-million-pound businesses get their finances right for the most part, so it only makes sense that the majority of players do indeed earn a wage that's broadly relative to their impact on the squad.

Shaw definitely deserves a strong wage for a full-back, Sancho is bordering on a world-class star in Germany, Pickford warrants six figures as England's number one and Henderson is part of the Three Lions furniture.

Overpaid

Tyrone Mings - £80,000-per-week

Dean Henderson - £100,000-per-week

Raheem Sterling - £300,000-per-week

Now, it's important to specify that Sterling should absolutely be amongst the highest earners in the England squad because the goals he's provided for Manchester City over the last few years is simply staggering.

But on the back of a 2020/21 campaign that was lukewarm by his astronomical standards, it would be tough to argue that pocketing 150% of Kane's wages was a fair reflection of the hierarchy as things stand.

Very overpaid

Ben Chilwell - £190,000-per-week

Surprisingly, Chilwell is ranked as the highest-earner in the entire Chelsea squad, which you'll forgive me for thinking is a little generous despite a strong debut season with eight Premier League goal contributions.

But is Chilwell the joint-fourth best player in the England squad? Not for us, so higher pay than Alexander-Arnold and Walker and almost as much earnings as Kane means he sits alone in the final tier.

How would you spread the wages?

So, imagine for a second that you were in charge of all the bank accounts in world football: how would you spread the money pot amongst the England squad?

Would Sterling be your highest-earner? Would Foden be near the bottom of the wage pile? Would Chilwell be pocketing the most at Stamford Bridge?

Whatever your answers to those questions, we can only hope that the England squad delivers the goods at Euro 2020 this summer regardless of the numbers on their payslip.

