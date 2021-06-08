Black Ops Cold War Season 4: New Operators Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Black Ops Cold War Season 4 is nearly here and some new operators have already been leaked ahead of the release.

Season 3 is in its last few weeks and the gaming community are thoroughly excited to see what the newest Season will have to offer.

We have not been told a lot, however a lot of details will be revealed at the Summer Game Fest on Thursday 10th June at 6PM GMT.

Despite this event being seen as a ‘First Look’ for all things Season 4, a lot has already been rumoured and revealed.

New Operators Coming To Warzone Season 4

One of the most exciting reveals when a new season is released are the operators that you will be able to use.

According to Zesty News and Leaks (@ZestyCODLeaks) there will be three new operators coming to the game upon release. They are called:

'Deathstalker'

'Komodo'

'Quicksand'

Despite this being the only information known about the Operators, some links have been put together and it looks like Deathstalker keeps in line with the 1980’s Action Movie Heroes Event we have currently.



Deathstalker is the name of the protagonist in a 1980’s movie which saw a medieval muscleman who loved to fight with a sword.

Hopefully these leaks are right as it reveals that in the future we could see even more action movie heroes from the 1980’s era.

