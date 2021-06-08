Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On Sunday, one of the most obvious cash-grabs in boxing history took place.

YouTuber Logan Paul took on one of the best boxers of our generation Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

The rules were such that because Logan avoided getting knocked out, he claimed a draw. There were no judges to separate the two.

Paul’s best moment came when he unleashed on a backed-up Mayweather late on in the first round, although the veteran didn’t appear to be in real danger. However, the chatter on social media is about a video that is going viral, appearing to show Mayweather actually knocking Paul out, and then holding him up to prevent him from falling to the ground.

While the video is inconclusive, many are claiming that Mayweather wanted to prolong the bout, to make the fight look less one sided.

Promotor Eddie Hearn has since come out and blasted the match-up by telling the DAZNBoxing Show, as per talkSPORT's Michael Benson: “The person this looks worse on than anybody - and he probably don’t care - is Floyd. Because I thought Floyd looked quite terrible. If you’re a young fan, you look and go, ‘What? He was the best ever?’”

Eddie Hearn’s take home from the event was exactly the same as mine. Mayweather did almost nothing throughout the fight. He mostly just moved around the ring and avoided trading shots with his much larger opponent.

Floyd can easily claim to be the best defensive boxer of all time. However, his intelligence as a businessman drove his career, leading to several huge caveats when speaking about him as the greatest boxer of all time.

He has been widely criticised for dodging dangerous fights at specific times. For example, he faced Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez before his prime and Manny Pacquiao well after his abilities had wained. He also beat Oscar De La Hoya at a time when he had gone two and two in his last four fights. This win in particular was a controversial split decision and a rematch was not given.

These are just some of the smart business decisions made by Mayweather that preserved his undefeated record and also helped him secure victories against these top names. This attitude towards his career has carried since he retired. Money, first, competitive integrity, second.

In the US, the pay-per-view set fans back a staggering $49.99 each. Recently, Mayweather dubbed the fight as “a legalised bank robbery”. The fans who paid for the fight will hopefully agree.

It will be interesting to see if fans who paid such a fee to watch a businessman and a YouTuber dance around the ring for eight rounds will be turned off the next major exhibition fight.

