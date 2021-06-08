Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When it comes to dividing opinion, no one is quite as good at it as Marcelo Bielsa.

The Leeds boss has been a breath of fresh air for some in the Premier League, adopting a real gung-ho approach with his team.

Often, that no-holds-barred mantra has seen Leeds fall to some pretty substantial defeats, but, on other occasions, it has seen them pull off some truly remarkable victories.

Whatever you make of Leeds' reckless style, a ninth place finish well and truly shows that the proof really is in the pudding.

Bielsa is a true scholar of the game and an astute tactician to boot.

He is intensely determined and focussed when it comes to the small details within his squad and has been the perfect fit since taking up the hot-seat at Elland Road.

As a result, he is an immensely respected figure in the footballing fraternity.

Bielsa turns up for u/11 training

You can only imagine then, what might have been going through the minds of a group of young lads when Bielsa himself turned up to take their training session.

The u/11 squad arrived as usual for the run-of-the-mill Monday evening session, only to find that the Leeds gaffer was preparing to run the show.

It's the sort of thing you dream about as a young lad but deep down you never expect it to happen.

Unsurprisingly, Bielsa has been receiving a lot of praise from all quarters for taking time out to help the youngsters improve.

You can imagine that a session with a bona-fide Premier League boss would come a massive boost for all involved and you can be sure theses youngsters will be talking about it for a long time to come.

Now, Bielsa will have his sights set on next season as he bids to ensure that his Leeds side don't fall afoul of the dreaded one-season-wonder syndrome.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

With some of the major clubs already circling his top stars, Bielsa may need to to do some restructuring.

That won't worry him, however, as he has proven more than capable in dealing with whatever the Premier League can throw at him.

While he might not be everyone's cup of tea, we are certainly glad to have him around.

