FIFA 22: What Is The Release Date?

Despite FIFA being a game just about football, EA Sports still manage to find ways to make big changes in order to release a new version of the game every year.

Gaming fans love the franchise and it is one of the most popular games in the world. For this reason, many start to excitedly wait for any information about the next FIFA to be released.

FIFA 21 is currently being played by many across the globe, so it is understandable to see such excitement for FIFA 22.

They have managed to achieve a lot of success with their main game mode Ultimate Team and it is so successful that they have managed to use this game mode to turn FIFA into both a casual game and a competitive one as it is now involved in the Esports world.

FIFA 22 Release Date

Typically the game is released annually by EA Sports. If we look back at previous editions fo FIFA, we can see that they normally come out around September. For now, although it is not officially confirmed, we can expect FIFA 22 to be released in September.

Rumours suggest that it will be released on September 24th. Obviously this is still a long way away however there is no doubt going to be a lot of build up around the new game from the summer.

It’s during the summer that EA Sports start to give fans sneak peeks of the new games and give them information about what is new and what there to expect from FIFA 22.

Typically with a new FIFA comes new graphic developments, slight adjustments to gameplay and the possibility of a new gamemode.

While on Ultimate Team, fans can be treated to new Icons and the possibility of different games to play within the mode.

