Valorant Mobile: When Will The Beta Be Released?

Valorant Mobile has officially been confirmed and fans of the franchise will be eager to know when the beta will be released.

The free-to-play competitive first-person PC shooter manages to get around 14 million players each month.

Due to the game being so successful, developers Riot Games are making a mobile version alongside the normal game to give gaming fans a chance to play Valorant on the go.

The release date for the full game has yet to be announced and when we know all the relatable information, we will reveal it here.

When will the Valorant Mobile Beta be released?

With the game only recently being announced, it is in the early stages of its development. Therefore we are not entirely sure when a beta will be released.

When we do know, we will provide you with all the updates here.

Valorant announced this after their one year anniversary and the fact that they managed to pick up 14 million players in a year is amazing news.

For fans of the game, they will have to play on the current version until any news of the mobile one is released. Patch notes recently came out following a recent update which was available for fans to download on June 8th.

Valorant has received a staggering amount of praise, including from some of Esports’ top competitors and it is hard not to get excited for the mobile version of the game to be released.

