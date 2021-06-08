Hilarious video resurfaces showing Coco Gauff asking Dominic Thiem out for a drink

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A video showing a young Coco Gauff asking Dominic Thiem out for drinks has gone viral online once again.

Posted by the Australian Open TikTok account yesterday, a then 15-year-old Gauff can be seen taking part in the 2020 Rally for Relief charity event, which raised money for the bushfire appeal.

The clip has been viewed 9.4 million times so far and shows the American prodigy joking with the former US Open winner, while her teammate Alexander Zverev takes part in a rally with Petra Kvitová.

The teenager can be heard joking: “I would ask you to go for a drink with me, but I’m too young.”

Needless to say, Gauff’s comments weren’t serious, but the crowd found the remark hilarious and erupted into laughter.

After the youngster’s amusing words, a number of the world’s top stars ran onto the court to take part in the rally, which was still ongoing at this stage.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Caroline Wozniacki and Stefanos Tsitsipas all joined in the fun and exchanged volleys at the net before Gauff dispatched a winner to rapturous applause.

The 17-year-old has come a long way since that day, climbing into the top 25 of the world rankings and now reaching the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The US star is yet to drop a set at Roland-Garros so far and has seen off two seeded opponents in Jennifer Brady and Ons Jabeur.

Thiem, meanwhile, was knocked out in the first round this year to Spain’s Pablo Andújar, despite making the final on two previous occasions.

Gauff will now face Barbora Krejčíková tomorrow for a place in the semis. The Czech player knocked out fifth seed Elina Svitolina and former major winner Sloane Stephens on her way to this stage.

