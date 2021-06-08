French Grand Prix 2021: How to watch

Formula 1 has reached round seven of the 2021 World Championship and the next stop will be the south of France.

More specifically, the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, overlooking the beautiful shores of the Mediterranean Sea and just 119 miles from the streets of Monaco.

The French have held a number of Grand Prix over the years at a number of circuits. Most notably, Magny-Cours was typically the prime location during the 1990s and into the 2000s. However, they opted to make a return to Paul Ricard, the track which held its first F1 race back in 1971.

Its iconic blue and red-striped run-off areas make the circuit stand out from any other on the calendar, making it generous towards drivers who make errors during practice, qualifying or during the race itself.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, France was forced to miss out on hosting a race during the 2020 campaign, which was dramatically restructured to cater to local health and safety guidelines.

That being said, it will make a return in 2021 following a year's hiatus and will be looking to provide a similar spectacle like Azerbaijan did - in what was an action-packed weekend from start to finish.

In 2019, Lewis Hamilton took a controlled pole-to-flag victory as the Brit dominated the weekend, beating his teammate Valtteri Bottas by 18 seconds with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishing in third place.

Will we see a similar result this time around? Well, Mercedes have dominated at this track since its re-introduction to the schedule. But with Red Bull having arguably the better car this year, it will be interesting to see who is standing on the top step on the podium.

Where can I watch the race?

All eyes will be on the Circuit Paul Ricard, with the French Grand Prix taking place on Sunday 20th June. Practice will take place on Friday 18th June and qualifying happening on Saturday 19th June.

You can catch the race live on Sky Sports F1, with the build-up getting underway at 1 pm BST and lights out at 3 pm BST.

Highlights of the race can also be viewed on Channel 4 once it has concluded, this time will be provided once it has been disclosed.

