Euro 2020 is tougher to call than a telephone that's been run over by a tank and scattered into the Thames. In other words, it's darn unpredictable.

With everyone from France to Belgium and Spain to Germany looking to conquer the continent this summer, supporters are embroiled in a debate as to whom will be crowned champions of Europe.

And while it's ultimately impossible to name who will win Euro 2020 ahead of time, that doesn't mean there aren't methods through which we can try and get ahead of the game.

Trying to predict Euro 2020

Regular readers here at GIVEMESPORT will know that we love trying our hand at predictions and we've already taken on the impossible task by way of predicting every game at the tournament.

However, as much as we like to think of ourselves as footballing experts, there's no denying that we can't compete with predictive methods that call upon hundreds and hundreds of data sets.

And no, we're not talking about the infamous 'supercomputers' that inevitably bungle everything up but rather the much-loved video game that is Football Manager.

Euro 2020 simulated

Anyone who's played the game will know that it has extensive data on the professional game and therefore makes for one of the best mediums through which we can possibly predict Euro 2020.

Bearing that in mind, you really are in luck because the social team at GIVEMESPORT have indeed used the latest incarnation of Football Manager to run a simulation of this summer's tournament.

Now, we couldn't possibly talk through the results better than our resident Tom Skinner, so be sure to check out the full video down below, but we will have a round-up waiting for you on the other side.

Breaking down the simulation

Well, there you have it - football hipsters of the world unite because the widely-tipped 'Dark Horses' of the competition, Italy, are going all the way this summer.

At least, that's what FM21 suggests with the simulation getting underway with Gli Azzurri playing out a dramatic 2-2 draw with Turkey on the opening night in which they twice bottled the lead.

England got underway with a 1-0 win over Croatia, Scotland secured their first win at a major tournament since 1996 and Spain lost to Poland with Alvaro Morata picking up a red card.

Hungary secured a shock 0-0 draw with France, North Macedonia bagged a historic win over Austria and England needed a late Marcus Rashford equaliser to rescue a point against Scotland.

Wales are dumped out with a 4-1 defeat to Italy, North Macedonia staggeringly top their group with a win over the Netherlands and France progress by the skin of their teeth in the 'Group of Death'.

And breathe. On to the knockout stages and the Netherlands bag a shock win over Germany, while the Macedonian dream went on with a penalty victory against Spain despite going down to 10 men.

Portugal were smashed 4-1 by Italy and cries of 'It's coming home' intensified as England secured a 2-1 win over France, followed by victory versus Sweden, to secure back-to-back semi-finals finishes.

However, Gareth Southgate's romp ended at the hands of Italy with Roberto Mancini's men duly winning the final with a 4-0 thrashing of Croatia in which Dejan Lovren put through his own net, naturally.

So, there you have it, we've just revealed the entire Euro 2020 playbook with North Macedonia reaching the quarter finals and world champions France crumbling at the sight of Declan Rice.

What could possibly go wrong? It's a flawless prediction...

