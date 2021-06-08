Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An almost unbelievable footballing story from Germany came to light on Tuesday afternoon.

In 2020/21, Stuttgart's Silas Wamangituka took the Bundesliga by storm, netting 11 goals in total and winning the division's 'Rookie of the Season' award.

However, it's now been revealed that the DR Congo youngster was playing under a false identity during the campaign.

His real name is Silas Katompa Mvumpa and he is in fact 22 years of age rather than 21.

The details were confirmed by Stuttgart in a public statement and the German club are also backing their player, who is claiming that he was pressured into changing his personal data by a former agent.

This allegedly happened when Silas was a teenager prior to a trial with Belgian outfit Anderlecht.

It's believed the motive of the agent - who let the player stay with him in Paris - was to sever ties with the Congolese club that developed the talented footballer.

Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae posted the key details surrounding the story in a Twitter thread, which you can view below.

"I have lived in constant fear in recent years and I was also very worried about my family in the Congo. It was a difficult step for me to reveal my story," Silas said in a statement on Stuttgart's official website.

"I only dared to do this with the support of my new consultants. I realised that I no longer have to be afraid and that we can put everything on the table together.

"I wouldn't have dared to take this step if Stuttgart, my team and VfB hadn't become a second home for me where I feel safe. Today I am very relieved, and I hope that I can also encourage other players who have had similar experiences with agents.

"I am deeply grateful to VfB Stuttgart for all the trust and support they have shown during this time."

A quite remarkable and heartbreaking story, although one that may have a far happier ending.

Silas now has a valid Congolese passport with all his correct details and Stuttgart are now working with the German footballing authorities to ensure he can continue to play for the team under his real name.

They are also planning to take legal action against the unnamed agent.

