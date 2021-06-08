Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC president Dana White has fired back at Paulo Costa, insisting he is "in no position to be talking about crazy money" following his loss to Israel Adesanya.

Earlier this week, Costa (13-1) expressed his dissatisfaction over what he perceives as a lack of compensation, pointing to the fact that YouTubers like Logan and Jake Paul have earned more money in exhibition fights.

Paul, 26, was paid a reported $250,000 fight purse for his exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather last Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Costa - who recently pulled out of a fight with Jared Cannonier on August 21 - vented his frustrations in a Twitter post and claimed he never signed the contract to fight Cannonier in the first place.

He posted: “UFC needs to pay me as main fighter to have fighting in main events. YouTubers are showing all disgrace on this business.

“Just to be clear. I never signed or locked up that contract. Why UFC announced this fight if [it] didn’t [get] signed? My question too."

White didn't take too kindly to Costa's comments and hit back at the Brazilian by saying: "You signed a contract, you’re under contract.

"If that’s the way you feel, you know what I say all the time, we have fights every weekend.

"If you want to be busy, you can fight every weekend if you want to.

"Get out of your contract, and go do whatever you want to do."

Costa, 30, hasn't set foot inside the Octagon since his UFC 253 grudge match with Adesanya, which he lost via a humiliating second-round TKO.

'Borrachinha' was caught with a flurry of punches in the second round as he was stopped for the first time as a professional.

White wasn't best pleased with the Brazilian's performance and questioned how he can continue to demand 'crazy money' after suffering the first loss of his professional career.

“You should be happy for the kid. Good for him," he added. "You’re in no position to be talking about crazy money after your last performance. You either want to fight, or you don’t want to fight.

“You should have started a YouTube channel when you were thirteen years old and built your name up and everything else, and you could have had the fight on Saturday night, but you didn’t."

The UFC middleweight's complaints clearly irked White, who also claimed the Brazilian brawler isn't as marketable as he insists he is.

He continued: "You’re not a YouTuber, you’re a fighter, and this is what you do for a living – or you don’t, it’s up to you.

“Come back and put yourself in a position to do something big.”

