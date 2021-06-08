Apex Legends Season 9 Patch Notes: Release Date, Bug Fixes and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Legacy has been a phenomenal success so far - but it has been far from perfect.

Respawn launched Season 9 of the successful battle royale game on 4th May and the gaming community have adapted quickly to the new features implemented in the franchise.

One of the key new additions to Apex is Arena Mode, a unique 3v3 combat mode that sees players take on each other in close quarters, forcing new tactics onto those taking part.

Read more: Apex Legends: 3v3 Arena Update Will Finally Punish Players Who Leave Early

With over 100 million users worldwide with growing with 30% new players each year, there is no sign of EA easing on the game's expansion.

That being said, there are the odd hiccups that the game's developers must encounter - with Legacy being no exception to this.

Here is everything you need to know about Apex Legends 9.1 Update:

Season 9 Patch Notes

An official patch notes list is yet to be provided, but it has been reported that an issue regarding matchmaking will be addressed.

This is not the only issue - but lack of team fill has left players feeling incredibly frustrated on occasions, with the apparent lack of skill leaving gamers exposed to enemies.

Problems such as the latter have transpired ever since Apex brought Duo in during Season 4. It is simple enough to play by yourself if you choose, but pairing up from a single-player party seems to have notoriously difficult.

This now appears to have evolved to Trios as well, with solo players left by themselves and outnumbered the majority of the time.

Respawn were made aware of this issue by responding to a post from a frustrated Reddit user, and ensured that they will take "another crack at a fix in 9.1."

Of course, this is reassuring news for those that have been affected. Here's to hoping that the gaps can be filled before July comes around.

We will update this article as soon as more information emerges.

When will 9.1 be released?

At this time, there is no official release date for the first patch of Season 9. However, Apex does tend to release its updates on Tuesdays. As Respawn hinted that this would take place at the end of June, we predict that this could take place on 28th June 2021.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News