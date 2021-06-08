Soccer Aid: Which female stars are involved this year?

This year’s Soccer Aid in aid of UNICEF will include former England legends, Fara Williams and Kelly Smith.

The game will take place at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday 4th September. Micah Richards joins David Seaman as part of the English coaching staff, while Harry Redknapp will manage the Rest of the World side.

Williams’ inclusion comes after she announced her retirement from professional football at the end of the most recent season. With over 20 years of experience to her name, the former Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal player is the Lionesses most capped player, having played 172 times for her country.

Likewise, Smith has made footballing history at international level and is England’s record goalscorer on 46.

Another talented British footballer who’ll be involved is professional football freestyler, Liv Cooke. The 22-year-old is a former freestyle world champion and is now a regular presenter on BBC Sport.

There are other female stars who’ll be part of the coverage as well. New Football Focus presenter, Alex Scott, will be on presenting duties with Dermot O’Leary and singer Maya Jama will again be a pundit.

Speaking of the chance to be a part of the charity game, Scott said: “Soccer Aid 2021 for UNICEF is going to be just brilliant. It's great to be involved again, and of course, co-presenting alongside Dermot [O’Leary] is really exciting.

"It'll be so special to be back in a stadium with fans again, and all for a great cause. Tickets are on sale now – see you in September."

The game will be broadcast on ITV and if you fancy the opportunity to see some of your favourite former players and renowned celebs in action, then tickets can be bought here

