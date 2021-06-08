Portsmouth transfer news: Pompey eyeing up summer swoop for Luton midfielder Joe Morrell

Having dusted themselves down following a relatively underwhelming 2020/21 campaign, Portsmouth will be aiming to launch a push for automatic promotion next season in League One.

However, in order to give themselves the best chance of achieving this particular goal, Pompey will have to get their recruitment spot on this summer.

After deciding to release a host of players last month, Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley will already be looking at different ways to bolster his squad during the transfer window.

Whereas Pompey could potentially secure the services of some classy operators by utilising the free agent market to their advantage, they may also be tempted to spend a considerable amount of money on a player who has previously impressed at this particular level.

According to The News, Portsmouth are reportedly weighing up a potential swoop for Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell who was previously signed by Cowley on a temporary basis when the 42-year-old was in charge of Lincoln City.

Before swapping Bristol City for the Hatters last year, Morrell made 29 league appearances for the Imps during the 2019/20 campaign.

Whilst it is understood that the midfielder will be looking to prioritise a move to another Championship side if Luton are willing to sell him this summer, he hasn't ruled out the chance of making a return to the third-tier by linking up with Cowley at Fratton Park.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped on 15 occasions by Wales at international level, is not expecting his future to be resolved until after this summer's European Championships.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Considering that Portsmouth are currently short of options in midfield due to the fact that Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris were recently released and Ben Close has recently sealed a move to Doncaster Rovers, it is hardly a surprise that Cowley is looking to seal a deal for Morrell.

Whereas Morrell did feature regularly at this level during his time at Lincoln, he has struggled to make any inroads on Luton's starting XI since making the move to Kenilworth Road as he was limited to just 10 appearances in the Championship last season.

If he fails to impress Hatters manager Nathan Jones in pre-season, it could be argued that the midfielder may benefit from deciding to move to a team in a lower division as it will give him the opportunity to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

Therefore, providing that Portsmouth are not forced to pay an extortionate amount of money to secure Morrell's services by Luton, there is no reason why they cannot go on to achieve a great deal of success in League One next season with him in their side.

