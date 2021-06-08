Man Utd transfer news: Dusan Vlahovic in the club's sights

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United are one of several European giants interested in Fiorentina centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic. Indeed, they reportedly have him in their sights.

What's the latest transfer news involving Dusan Vlahovic?

Fiorentina's Vlahovic (valued at £36m by Transfermarkt) has attracted the attention of some of Europe's top clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus according to Corriere dello Sport.

The report suggests that despite vast interest in the Serbian, Fiorentina will do everything to keep their star man, who is under contract at the Italian outfit until 2023.

Does he fit in with United's transfer plan?

According to ESPN, United have not ruled out signing a centre-forward this summer despite extending Edinson Cavani's contract until 2022.

This would suggest that United are still in the market for a striker and Vlahovic could fit in with the Red Devils' transfer plan this summer.

The Serbian is reportedly in high demand and, at just 21 years old, he has the potential to mature into a top striker. If he were to join United, he could spend a season under the wing of Cavani which would surely do no harm to his development at this stage of his career.

How many goals did Vlahovic score last season?

Vlahovic has been in lethal form for Fiorentina in the 2020/21 Serie A campaign. According to WhoScored, he ended the season as the fourth-highest scorer in the division with 21 goals and an additional three assists.

He has been awarded more man-of-the-match awards than any other Fiorentina player with five and WhoScored have rated the Serbian as the best performer (6.9) in their squad.

Is he a typical United signing?

Arguably not.

United have traditionally signed flashy, big name players in attack including the likes of Cavani, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku.

Still, if the Manchester club were to sign Vlahovic, it could be a shrewd acquisition. At just 21 years old, his goalscoring record is impressive and, if he hits the ground running at Old Trafford, he could be their leading man for the next decade.

Clearly, that is a risk. However, with Cavani leading the line and Marcus Rashford also capable of playing (along with Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial at a push), spending millions on someone like Harry Kane may not be necessary.

With that in mind, Vlahovic could be the right kind of addition. As cover and a long-term investment, there would certainly be the chance to grow over the coming years.

