Tottenham transfer rumours: Harry Kane may have to get creative to force through Spurs exit

Harry Kane may have to rely on the help of powerful agents to push through his exit from Tottenham this summer, according to Eurosport.

What's the latest news involving Kane?

The England captain informed Tottenham last month that he wants to leave the club, and he was immediately linked with both Manchester clubs and Chelsea.

However, it seems that it will be far from easy for him to engineer a move away from Spurs as chairman Daniel Levy reportedly wants £150m for the forward, and is not willing to entertain the idea of having player exchanges included in the deal.

This Spurs fan on The Football Terrace is in absolute MELTDOWN after hearing about Antonio Conte!

Is Levy's valuation of Kane reasonable?

It is completely understandable as to why Levy wants at least £150m to let Kane go. The 27-year-old finished with the most goals and most assists in the Premier League in 2020/21, enjoying arguably the best season of his career on an individual level.

Transfermarkt value Kane at £108m, indicating that Levy may be over-pricing Kane, but it has to be considered that Kane appears to still be on the rise, and that Spurs could be set to sell him to a direct rival.

Weighing in these factors, it seems that £150m is not an unreasonable amount of money for Levy to be asking for.

What can Kane do about his current situation?

Right now, it seems likely that Kane will want to be focusing purely on his football, with the European Championships just a matter of days away.

Still, behind the scenes, his team may have to start getting creative. If he could get in contact with some of the best agents in the business, they may be able to come up with a plan which could lead to Levy softening his stance a little.

Manchester City are reportedly willing to offer Spurs two players in Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus plus £60m for Kane. Could a powerful agent convince Levy to accept one of these players plus £100m? These are the types of discussions that may need to take place if Kane is to get out of north London ahead of next season.

1 of 15 When was Mauricio Pochettino appointed as Tottenham Hotspur manager? 2012 2013 2014 2015

Is Kane going to miss out on a move away again?

It has been reported that Kane wanted to leave Tottenham last summer as well, but the club managed to get him to stay for a further year.

Unfortunately for Kane, there was very little sign of progression in 2020/21, as the side slipped a place down the table, although they did finish the season three points better off than the previous campaign.

Tottenham don't look like challenging for major silverware right now, so it is hard to criticise Kane for seeking something more elsewhere.

Unless things change soon, though, his opportunity to leave may go out the window once again. Right now, Levy seems to be calling all the shots by demanding a hefty transfer fee and making it clear what type of deal he wants.

If Kane really wants to force through a move, he may have to come back with his own ideas in the near future, or it seems inevitable that he will still be a Tottenham player next season.

News Now - Sport News