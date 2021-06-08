Euro 2004 really was a fantastic tournament.

You had Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo dazzling as teenagers, Czech Republic and Holland playing out one of the greatest group stage games in history and - of course - Greece winning the whole bloody thing.

It was really was a cracker of a tournament and Greece's triumph on Portuguese soil remains one of the finest footballing achievements in history.

In the final, Otto Rehhagel's side beat the host nation 1-0 in Lisbon, Angelos Charisteas scoring the iconic winning goal in the 57th-minute of proceedings.

It's a moment that those who watched it live will never, ever forget.

However, there is another major incident from the Euro 2004 final that will likely have escaped the memory of most football fans.

During the game in the Estadio da Luz, there was a pitch invader and after the man had charged on to the field of play, he held a Barcelona flag aloft and threw it at Portugal's Luis Figo - who infamously left the Catalan club to join arch rivals Real Madrid back in 2000.

That wasn't all, though.

With the security team closing in on him, the man sprinted towards one of the goals and hurled himself into the net in a rather comedic manner.

Check out footage of the crazy incident for yourself:

Well, you certainly don't see that every football match...

Figo didn't look too impressed with the events unfolding before his eyes - and who could blame the legendary winger?

The pitch invader, real name Jaume Marquet I Cot, is actually pretty famous, so much so that he has his own Wikipedia page and is nicknamed 'Jimmy Jump'

He's caused a scene at numerous major sporting events, including the 2010 World Cup final, the 2004 Spanish Grand Prix and the 2009 Men's Singles Finals of the French Open between Roger Federer and Robin Soderling.

