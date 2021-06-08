Erling Haaland latest: Man Utd transfer now unlikely

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is a dream signing for Manchester United, but a bid for the Norwegian is highly unlikely.

What's the latest transfer news involving Erling Haaland?

Chelsea are working intensely to secure a deal for Dortmund striker Haaland this summer according to journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, and the European champions are confident that his high fee can be met.

Chelsea 'hold Erling Haaland talks' over sensational transfer | The Football Terrace

The journalist claims that the main obstacle for the Blues would be the impact Haaland could have on the wage structure at the club.

What is United's stance on Haaland?

The Manchester Evening News have reported that, despite Haaland being a dream signing for Man United, the club are unlikely to land the 20-year-old as a bid from Old Trafford appears highly improbable.

The report also suggests that the Red Devils will move on to other transfer targets this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side look to close the gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Would Haaland have been a good fit for United?

Frankly, Haaland looks like the perfect fit for almost any club in world football and it is difficult to see how the striker wouldn't excel at Old Trafford.

At just 20 years old, his numbers are simply staggering. The 6 ft 4 striker has netted 41 goals in 41 appearances this season and has registered a further 12 assists.

The Dortmund poacher was named Bundesliga Player of the Season, as well as ending the Champions League 2020/21 campaign as the top scorer with ten goals in the tournament.

At his age, it seems his potential has no limits and, alongside Kylian Mbappe, he looks likely to be the heir to the thrones of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

1 of 15 How much did Manchester United pay for Angel Di Maria? £70m £59.7m £45m £50m

Who else are United targeting?

According to Fabrizio Romano, United have restarted talks with Haaland's Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho. The Italian journalist claims that the Bundesliga club are prepared to sell the England international for a fee in the region of €90m (roughly £77.5m).

Despite talks with Juventus regarding his future, Ronaldo's representatives have contacted the Red Devils regarding a potential return to his former club according to ESPN. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future is uncertain and United may be tempted to capitalise this summer.

Football Insider have revealed that Aston Villa's Tom Heaton has finalised a move to Old Trafford, although he will not be unveiled until July 1st after he completes his medical later this month.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News