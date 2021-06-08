Viking Open: Johanna Konta says "it's a pleasure" to play with crowds again

Johanna Konta has progressed into the Round of 16 of the Viking Open after her victory over Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove.

The British number one is competing in her first tournament on home soil since her quarter-final loss in Wimbledon two years ago. This time round however, the 30-year-old will be looking to go all the way and make amends for her recent dip in form.

Konta has been reveling in the crowd atmosphere in Nottingham as the first grass-court competition of the year welcomed 400 fans this afternoon.

"It's such a pleasure to be back playing in front of you all, so thank you so much," an exasperated Konta said after her win over Kerhove. "Honestly, it's not the same playing without you guys around."

She was met with an eruption of applause at the Nottingham Tennis Centre.

Konta moves into the third round of the tournament after her straight-set win over her Dutch opponent. The former world number four beat Kerkhove 6-1, 6-3, urged on by the support of a home crowd.

After being knocked out of the first round of the French Open by Coco Gauff, Konta will be eager to earn herself a title on grass. She will face off against Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova in the Round of 16 tomorrow.

