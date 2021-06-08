Tottenham transfer latest: Fabio Paratici already keen on reunion with Juventus star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Calciomercato, potentially incoming new general manager Fabio Paratici is eager to bring Leonardo Bonucci to Tottenham this summer.

What's the latest news involving Tottenham?

Paratici is set to become the new general manager at Spurs according to The Athletic, and confirmation of his imminent arrival should be announced soon.

The Football Terrace: Is Harry Winks heading to Man United this summer?

The sporting director joined Juventus in 2010 and he oversaw nine straight league titles between 2012 and 2020. Indeed, he also helped bring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Turin outfit.

Who could Paratici bring to Spurs?

According to Calciomercato, Paratici is keen to bring two players from his former club to Tottenham. One player mooted as a target to join Paratici's project in north London is Bonucci who could join and play as part of a back three for Spurs.

Despite Bonucci's dominance throughout his highly decorated career, WhoScored rate him at 6.66 this season which is the lowest rating he has achieved in Serie A.

The report also suggests that a move for 21-year-old winger Dejan Kulusevski could be on the horizon as Juventus could be open to his sale and a deal is not impossible.

Kulusevski could be a shrewd piece of business by Spurs. At just 21, not only does he hold resale value, but he also has the potential to improve. In 19 Serie A starts he has netted four goals and registered three assists.

What has Pep Guardiola said about Bonucci?

As quoted by Football Italia in 2016, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola waxed lyrical over Bonucci and revealed that the Italian is one of his favourite players of all time.

After Bayern's 2-2 draw in the Champions League against Juventus in 2016, Guardiola said, “Did you really think we could come here and expect to dominate for 90 minutes against a side with Pogba, Mandzukic, Morata, Bonucci – one of my favourite ever players – Buffon and all these characters?"

1 of 15 How many league titles have Tottenham won? 2 3 4 1

Would Bonucci be the right fit for Spurs?

Bonucci is hugely experienced, but is Spurs really the right fit? Probably not.

Tottenham are about to enter a fresh era under a new manager - whoever that may be - and they would want to build for the future. Bonucci's age is surely a concern for Tottenham's hierarchy, despite his CV.

The Italian has lifted 18 trophies in his senior career and has previously won Italy's Footballer of the Year award in 2016.

At 34 years old, he is certainly heading towards the latter stages of his career. Despite his winning mentality which could be an important asset in the Spurs dressing room, Tottenham should be looking for a younger option.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News