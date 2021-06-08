Leeds transfer rumours: Bielsa facing a big problem as transfer report emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds could be set to miss out on the signing on Stade Brest left-back Romain Perraud this summer, as revealed by Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Perraud?

Perraud has been linked with Leeds for a number of months, and a move to Elland Road did appear to be on the cards last month after "encouraging talks" between the club and the player.

However, it was reported last week that Leeds had become frustrated with negotiations, particularly after learning that Brest wanted £15-18m for Perraud. It seems that the Yorkshire-based side were hesitant to pay such a hefty fee, and now another club have taken advantage of the situation.

Fellow Premier League outfit Southampton have stepped in and agreed personal terms with Perraud, as they edge closer to completing a deal for the defender.

How much will Perraud actually cost Southampton?

It appears that Perraud's price-tag caused Leeds to take a step back last week, but it has now emerged that Southampton may be able to sign the Frenchman for a far lower fee.

The Saints are believed to be hopeful that they can land Perraud, who The Mail report is valued at £9m by his club, a significantly lower figure than the one that Leeds were reportedly told they would have to pay to get the 23-year-old.

This could be a tough blow for Leeds to take if Southampton do tempt Perraud over to the South Coast as they will have lost out on a player to a Premier League rival who may turn out to be nowhere near as expensive as first thought.

Are Leeds looking at alternatives?

They have identified another option at left-back - Huesca's Javi Galan.

The 26-year-old was recently relegated from La Liga, but impressed enough to catch the eye of Leeds. However, Sevilla are also understood to be interested in the full-back as well, who is said to have a release clause of £3.5m.

This could lead to Leeds ending up in a situation similar to the Perraud one, where they are in a battle with another club for a player, and there is no guarantee that they would come out on top on this occasion either.

Does Marcelo Bielsa still have a big problem?

For the moment, he does.

As things stand, Bielsa is set to be without a recognised left-back at the end of the month. Leeds have offered Ezgjan Alioski a new and improved contract, but the North Macedonian international has not yet signed on the dotted line.

If this remains the case, then Bielsa could head into July still searching for a left-back given that the chances of signing Perraud appear to be diminishing, and Galan is wanted by Sevilla, a club who can offer him Champions League football.

The left-back problem is an issue that is still yet to be solved by Bielsa, and Leeds must now act quickly to get someone for this position, rather than risk being short of options when next season gets underway in August.

