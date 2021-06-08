Wolves transfer rumours: Fabrizio Romano gives update on club's plans to replace £10.3m-rated ace

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Olympiacos goalkeeper Jose Sa could replace Rui Patricio at Wolves this summer.

What did Romano say about Wolves' goalkeeping situation?

Roma have been linked with making a move for Patricio in recent weeks following the news that Jose Mourinho will be taking over at the club next month.

Taking to Twitter on Monday night, Romano confirmed that Wolves have named their asking price for Patricio, and may have already lined up his replacement.

Romano said: "AS Roma are interested in Rui Patricio as potential new signing, Wolves ask for €12m (£10.3m) price tag. José Sa could be his replacement."

What were Sa's stats this season?

The 28-year-old had a strong campaign over in Greece as Olympiacos ran away with the league once more.

Sa appeared in 23 league matches during the regular season and conceded just 11 goals while keeping 13 clean sheets in total.

He had a less successful time in the Champions League as Olympiacos shipped 10 goals in the group stages which saw them drop into the Europa League. The Greek club were eliminated at the last 16 stage of that competition by Arsenal, although Sa did keep a clean sheet at the Emirates in the second leg of that tie.

Is Sa another Jorge Mendes client?

He certainly is.

Mendes' links with Wolves in recent years have been well-documented as he currently represents a number of their players, including Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto and Nelson Semedo.

Patricio is another of Mendes' clients, and he could be on his way out of Molineux shortly, but by bringing in Sa, Mendes would likely be able to continue to maintain his strong links with Wolves next term.

Would Sa be a suitable replacement for Rui Patricio?

Patricio and Sa are both Portuguese goalkeepers, but the former has 93 international caps to his name for the national team, while Sa is yet to make his debut for his country. This indicates that Patricio has established himself over the years as the superior shot-stopper.

However, Sa's numbers demonstrate that he has had a fine season for Olympiacos in 2020/21, and he is five years younger than Patricio, so has time on his side when compared with the current Wolves no. 1.

It would be fair to say that Patricio holds the edge right now in terms of experience and quality, but Sa is the younger and fresher of the pair, and could prove to be a suitable successor to Patricio at Molineux over time.

