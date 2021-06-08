Arsenal transfer news: Arteta interested in Ben White amid £50m price tag

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to the Daily Mail, Brighton have placed a £50m price tag on Ben White who has attracted the interest of numerous Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ben White?

The Daily Mail claim that Brighton centre-back White has attracted the interest of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United and an offer in the region of £50m would be too good to turn down.

Still, the report suggests that the Seagulls are not actively looking to sell the defender who has three years remaining on his contract at the Amex and hope his valuation will prove too steep for potential suitors.

Last summer, Brighton reportedly rejected a bid of around £25m from Leeds for White who has since gone on to earn a call-up to the European Championships.

What has Jamie Redknapp said about White?

Sky Sports pundit Redknapp was full of praise for White in September after Brighton's 3-0 win over Newcastle while speaking on the broadcaster and suggested that the 23-year-old is heading straight to the top.

As per The Argus, Redknapp said, "I have got to mention Ben White, there is a centre back there who is going to go right to the top.

"He is so comfortable on the ball, you can see why Leeds wanted to keep him," he said.

"That young man is destined for an amazing future, he's comfortable on the ball, brilliant defensively and I love him."

How has White performed this season?

White has formed a formidable partnership at the heart of Brighton's defence with Lewis Dunk and has been impressive in his debut Premier League season.

According to WhoScored, he has averaged 1.7 interceptions per league game this term which is more than any Arsenal player.

One of his key attributes is his calming presence on the ball and his distribution, making him the perfect fit for a team looking to play out from the back. Indeed, WhoScored suggest that his greatest strengths are his concentration, ball interceptions and passing.

Have Arsenal already suffered a transfer setback?

The Gunners have indeed already suffered a transfer setback this window.

Aston Villa confirmed the signing of Emi Buendia from Norwich for a fee in the region of £33m and according to SkySports, Arsenal's offer was rejected by the Canaries as the London side were outbid by Villa.

Arsenal having their plans wrecked by Aston Villa isn't a great look for the club and they will be forced to look at alternative options.

According to football.london, Martin Odegaard is the Gunners' main target this summer and the club are convinced that they can retain his services for next season.

