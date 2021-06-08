Tottenham exclusive: Les Reed tips Harry Kane to move regardless of new manager

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, former FA technical director Les Reed shared his verdict on Harry Kane's future at Tottenham.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

According to reports last month from Sky Sports, Tottenham talisman Kane has expressed his desire to leave Spurs this summer.

The report claimed that Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been in touch with the 27-year-old’s representatives.

What has Les Reed said about Kane?

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, former FA technical director Reed suggested that not even a new manager at Spurs (amid their seemingly difficult search) would be enough to retain Kane.

"I think the single appointment of a particular manager wouldn't be enough to do it now", said Reed.

"I think there's a bigger picture there. It would need to be a combination of the right manager, the right strategy going forward, a clear picture of how the summer transfer window is going to pan out."

Reed stated that the England international would rather win trophies now than in several years’ time and it is a decision he should think long and hard about.

"Harry's not going to want to wait two years, three years before he gets a medal. So it's a matter of making sure he absolutely believes in it.

"I don't think a single appointment would do it."

How important has Kane been to Spurs this season?

In a rather bleak season for Tottenham where they managed only a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League, Kane proved to be one of very few positives.

Kane has been at the heart of everything for Spurs going forward in the 2020/21 campaign. The Tottenham captain was awarded the Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season accolades after 23 goals and 14 assists respectively.

The north London outfit scored 68 league goals this term which means that Kane has contributed to 54% of their attacking output.

Should Kane stay at Spurs or seek pastures new?

Remarkably, the striker is yet to win any silverware in his senior football career and a player of his ability should be fighting for the game's top honours.

As Reed suggested, Kane is unlikely to want to wait another two or three years to get his hands on a medal so a move to a team genuinely challenging for trophies should be his primary aim.

Kane is in the prime of his career at 27 years old and it feels very much like now or never for the England captain.

