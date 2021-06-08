Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd contacted over summer transfer amid Juventus talks

According to ESPN, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo has held talks with the club over his future and Manchester United have been contacted regarding a possible return to Old Trafford.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo has held talks with Juventus over his future in Turin according to ESPN, and his representatives have reached out to a number of Europe's top clubs.

Callum Hudson-Odoi to leave Chelsea? Cristian Romero to Man United for 52m | Chelsea want Hakimi

The report suggests that the Ronaldo camp are yet to decide on the Portuguese's future, however a move from Juventus has not been ruled out and a decision on his future will likely be finalised after the Euros.

Could Ronaldo return to United?

ESPN claim that Man United are among a host of clubs including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain that have been contacted by Ronaldo's intermediaries to identify if he could be part of their summer transfer plans.

The report explained that the Red Devils have not ruled out signing another striker this summer, despite the renewal of Edinson Cavani's contract until 2022.

Harry Kane is reportedly still of interest to the Manchester club, however United are sceptical over the potential finances involved in a deal.

How many goals has Ronaldo scored this season?

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted 29 goals in 33 Serie A appearances in the 2020/21 campaign - a tally that made him the leading goalscorer in the division.

Despite missing out on the league title with Juventus, the Portugal captain was still able to accrue silverware. The 36-year-old won the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup this term, and the Turin outfit were also able to clinch a top four spot on the final day to secure Champions League football.

He has played predominantly as a centre-forward this season but has also featured as a left-winger and second striker.

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

Do United need Ronaldo?

As talented as he remains, they should avoid a homecoming.

Undoubtedly, the forward enjoyed a six-year spell at United and he already understands the culture around the club having been part of the Red Devils' past success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Still, despite seemingly guaranteeing goals, his age would be the main concern as, at 36 years old, he would surely be only a short-term solution. With a long-term vision in mind, United may be better off going for the likes of Kane who could realistically offer more years' service than Ronaldo.

Read More - Cristiano Ronaldo: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

News Now - Sport News