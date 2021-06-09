Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Euro 2020 really is tantalisingly close now.

The footballing festivities commence on Friday with Italy's group stage game against potential 'dark horse' Turkey.

It promises to be an enthralling tournament, with a high percentage of the very best European players set to be in action.

However, there are still a number of big names who hail from the continent that will miss this summer's international football bonanza.

In fact, the most valuable XI of players who will not feature at Euro 2020 is worth a whopping £675 million.

Don't believe us? Well, check out the team for yourself below, with all player valuations sourced from Transfermarkt.

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) - £81.00m

Slovenia failed to reach the tournament, finishing fourth in their qualifying group behind North Macedonia, Austria and Poland.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - £67.50m

The creative right-back sadly picked up a thigh injury in England's first warmup game against Austria.

Centre-back: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - £49.50m

A serious knee injury sustained back in October resulted in Van Dijk declaring that he would not play for Holland at Euro 2020.

Centre-back: Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) - £54.00m

France's incredible strength-in-depth meant Upamecano was not named in Didier Deschamps' 26-man squad.

Left-back: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) - £45.00m

Like Upamecano, Hernandez will be watching Euro 2020 from the comfort of his home due to France's obscene pool of talent.

Centre-mid: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) - £63.00m

Serbia failed to qualify for the tournament after losing to Scotland on penalties in the play-off final.

Centre-mid: Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid) - £49.50m

After a bang average 2020/21 season at Atletico, Saul was not named in Luis Enrique's Euro 2020 squad.

Attacking-mid: James Maddison (Leicester City) - £49.50m

For the first time maybe ever, England are blessed with too many creative midfielders and Maddison was the unlucky party to miss out on a call-up this summer.

Right-wing: Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) - £45.00m

The 19-year-old sensation ruled himself out of the tournament with injury after being named in Southgate's provisional 33-man squad.

Striker: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - £99.00m

Norway missed out on a spot at Euro 2020 after losing their play-off semi-final game to Serbia.

Left-wing: Ansu Fati (Barcelona) - £72.00m

The supremely-gifted 18-year-old is sadly still recovering from a serious knee injury he picked up way back in November.

