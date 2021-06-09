West Bromwich Albion manager news: Roy Hodgson's stance regarding vacancy becomes clearer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion's search for a new manager has resulted in a host of names being linked with the vacancy at the Hawthorns in recent weeks following Sam Allardyce's decision to call time on his brief stint at the club.

With the Baggies in need of a major rebuild following the decision to release seven senior players last month, it will be intriguing to see who they opt to draft in.

Whereas Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton was heavily linked with a move to the Baggies, a recent report from LincolnshireLive revealed that there has yet to be in any contact between the two clubs.

With Appleton's current contract at Sincil Park set to run until 2025, West Brom would have to pay a compensation fee to the Imps in order to secure his services.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Express & Star has revealed that Chris Wilder is no longer being considered as an option after owner Guochuan Lai vetoed a move.

Ex-Huddersfield boss David Wagner is now reportedly the club's number one target and is currently in advanced talks with the Baggies who were recently turned down by another former Premier League manager.

Although he was touted as a potential target for the Baggies last month, Roy Hodgson has ruled himself out of a switch.

As per a report in the May 30th edition of the Sunday Mirror, the former Crystal Palace boss was on the shortlist to become West Brom's next manager.

However, according to Football Insider, Hodgson has rejected the chance to lead the Baggies into a new dawn due to the fact that he is not looking for an immediate return to management.

The ex-Liverpool manager previously guided West Brom to a 10th place finish in the Premier League during the 2011/12 campaign before leaving the club to become England boss.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst the news that Hodgson has rejected the Baggies is a setback, it could be argued that he may not have necessarily been the ideal appointment due to the fact that they need an individual who can set out a long-term vision for the club.

Taking this into consideration, West Brom may find it beneficial to bring in Wagner.

After guiding Huddersfield to the top-flight in 2017, the 49-year-old then managed to keep them in this division against all odds before eventually moving on to pastures new.

Providing that Wagner is able to replicate this success at West Brom, there is no reason why the club cannot thrive in the coming seasons under his guidance.

