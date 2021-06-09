Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

At Euro 2012, Cristiano Ronaldo was in his prime.

Yes, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still one of the world's finest footballers in the present day at the age of 36, but he really was a different animal nine years ago.

Ronaldo netted 60 goals in just 55 games in the season prior to Euro 2012 and was playing like a man possessed.

It took him a little while to get going at the international tournament, but when he finally arrived, it was epic.

Portugal were drawn in the dreaded 'Group of Death' at Euro 2012 alongside Germany, Denmark and Holland.

They lost 1-0 to Germany in the first group stage game, before beating Denmark 3-2 in their penultimate fixture of the tournament's opening round.

That meant a victory was required against Holland to ensure they would be playing in the quarter-finals of Euro 2012.

Step forward, Ronaldo.

After not scoring against Germany or Denmark, the Adonis-like forward decided to take out all his footballing frustration on poor ol' Holland.

Ronaldo dropped an absolute masterclass, netting two brilliant goals to cancel out Rafael van der Vaart's opener and secure a priceless 2-1 victory.

The Juventus man's individual highlights from the game can be found below and they serve as a reminder that in his prime, the man was scarily good at football.

Ronaldo's highlights vs Holland

That night, Ronaldo was simply unstoppable.

It's easy to forget just how quick and good at dribbling he was in his younger days, with the Dutch defenders regularly made to look like fools by the Portuguese superstar.

Per WhoScored, Ronaldo had 12 shots on goal (nearly as many as the entire Holland team), had 12 touches inside the box, created three chances and delivered one through ball - all while having only 42 touches.

It was pure, majestic brilliance combined with efficiency, a combo that is both deadly and incredibly easy on the eye.

