NXT was full of surprises this week.

The Black and Gold Brand is just four days away from TakeOver: In Your House and the stakes couldn't be higher inside the Capitol Wrestling Center on Tuesday night.

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase made a stunning announcement, while pop sensation Poppy also announced one Superstars shock comeback too.

So let's get into it. Check out the results from NXT below.

Oney Lorcan def. Austin Theory

Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano joined the fray at ringside for a closer look, just hours after all four men were separated in a wild brawl backstage prior to NXT.

Again, Dunne and Gargano had to be pulled apart, this time inside the Capitol Wrestling Center. Back in the ring, though, Oney Lorcan picked up the W, putting Austin Theory away with a half-nelson slam.

Legado del Fantasma challenged Bronson Reed & MSK for TakeOver

With Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza coming up short last week in their bid to become NXT Tag Team Champions, Santos Escobar increased the stakes, challenging Bronson Reed and MSK to put the NXT North American and Tag Team Titles on the line in a massive Winner Take All Six-Man Tag Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Reed and MSK accepted without hesitation.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott def. Killian Dain

Looking to settle the bad blood from a heated confrontation outside the Capitol Wrestling Center a week ago, Killian Dain had to account for not only "Swerve," but the rest of Hit Row, who made their presence felt.

Drake Maverick looked to neutralize the threat on his partner's behalf but found himself overpowered by Top Dolla. Meanwhile, Scott put Dain away with a huge kick to the face to secure the victory.

Mercedes Martinez def. Amari Miller

Seeking an advantage ahead of Sunday's TakeOver clash, Xia Li took out Mercedes Martinez before she could even hit the ring. However, Martinez was seemingly ready for the strike, recovering and fighting off Li before tossing her over the barricade.

As if it that wasn't enough of a message to Tian Sha going into Sunday, Martinez still competed in her scheduled match, taking care of Amari Miller in short order after a huge knee and the Air Raid Crash.

Ted DiBiase announced the return of the Million Dollar Title

Cameron Grimes and LA Knight were already set to collide at NXT TakeOver: In Your House for the right to carry on the legacy of "The Million Dollar Man," and Ted DiBiase upped the ante.

DiBiase announced that Grimes and Knight would not only meet in a Ladder Match but that it would also be for the returning Million Dollar Title.

Grizzled Young Veterans def. August Grey & Ikemen Jiro

Zack Gibson & James Drake vowed they were finished with Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher, but NXT's most dangerous duo had other ideas.

Though Gibson & Drake were victorious against August Grey & Ikemen Jiro, Ciampa & Thatcher confronted them afterward, laying down a challenge for a Tornado Tag Match next week.

Poppy introduced the returning Io Shirai

Candice LeRae had already made her strong feelings about Poppy known last week, but she went back to the well with the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter in the house this week.

Poppy opted to bring in a friend - none other than former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, who returned in a major way by taking the fight to LeRae.

Ember Moon def. Dakota Kai via disqualification

Ember Moon looked to make an example of Dakota Kai before taking on her partner Raquel Gonzalez this Sunday, though "Big Mami Cool" tried to stop her in her tracks - and failed. While Gonzalez broke up the match by delivering a boot with Moon perched atop the ropes, Moon shook off the cobwebs in time to fight back against the NXT Women's Champion and drop her with a massive Eclipse in a potential foreshadowing of what's to come at TakeOver.

Adam Cole stood tall over the other competitors in the NXT Title Fatal 5-Way

NXT General Manager William Regal tried to prevent it, but Karrion Kross would not be denied a faceoff with his opponents for this Sunday's NXT Championship clash.

With Adam Cole nowhere to be found, the four other Superstars easily tore through security before turning their sights on each other.

Kross seemingly was the last man standing when the smoke cleared until Cole emerged, blasting Kross with a pair of superkicks before landing the Last Shot and standing tall with the NXT Championship.

WWE continues this week with Friday Night SmackDown, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

