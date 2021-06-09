Tottenham transfer rumours: Levy's stance on Harry Kane's potential departure becomes clearer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will only let Harry Kane leave if a cash-only deal can be agreed with another club this summer, as revealed by The Sun.

What's the latest news on Harry Kane?

Ever since Kane reiterated his desire to leave Spurs last month, speculation has been rife with where the England captain could go next. Both Manchester clubs and Chelsea have been linked with making a move for the striker.

These clubs may have been pondering trying to include some of their players as part of the deal in order to drive Kane's price-tag down, but it has now been reported that Levy is not interested in this idea, and will demand a stand-alone transfer fee in order to consider allowing his prized asset to depart north London in the coming months.

How much does Levy want for Kane?

Levy is a notoriously tough negotiator, and it seems likely that he will be again when it comes to deciding whether to let Kane go or not.

The 59-year-old is believed to want at least £150m before giving the 27-year-old his blessing to leave the club. This would smash the transfer record for a deal involving a Premier League club, which is currently held by Liverpool, who secured £121.5m when selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in 2018.

Is Levy's stance a blow to any club in particular?

It appears that this is a blow to Manchester City's chances of getting Kane. According to The Sun, they are prepared to offer Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus plus £60m to land Kane.

However, now that Levy has made it clear that he does not want player exchanges to be part of the deal, City may now need to re-think their plans.

The Premier League champions have never spent more than £70m on a single player, meaning that they would need to more than double their transfer record fee to sign Kane, unless Levy's stance changes.

Does this make it less likely that Kane will leave Tottenham now?

Possibly.

If Levy was open to the idea of including players in the deal, one of Kane's potential suitors may have been able to throw in a couple of players as part of the transfer and negotiated the fee down below the £100m mark.

He is not, though, meaning that a club is going to have to stump up at least £150m during a global crisis, which will not be easy. Considering Kane turns 28 next month and has a history of ankle problems, those clubs interested may decide that he is not worth such a huge fee at this stage of his career.

Then again, he did finish the 2020/21 campaign with more goals and assists than any other player in the Premier League, so we are talking about a special talent here. It may have just got tougher for other clubs to sign Kane, but it seems likely that there are plenty of twists and turns to come with this transfer saga yet.

