WWE sent shockwaves through the sports entertainment industry by releasing six Superstars last week.

Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett were all cut from the roster on Wednesday afternoon.

It's always heartbreaking to see anyone lose their job and livelihood, but this time around, a number of those names released caught fans - and fellow talent - off guard.

The reaction has been clear, with a wave of regret - and even outrage - washing across social media.

It's no doubt an emotional time for those who have been cut, but also for their friends and former colleagues on the roster.

Speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, NXT UK star Mark Andrews addressed the latest round of WWE releases, speaking highly of Ruby Riott and the other five stars who lost their jobs.

"I wouldn’t want to speak for them or attempt to tell any of their stories," he said.

"They are my friends, especially people like Ruby Riott who I’m very close with. I would never want to speak on behalf of them.

But what I will say is, when you are as talented as the group who were released last week, I have no worry that all of them will massively succeed anywhere in the world.

"I think that might sound like an overly-positive spin, but someone like Ruby Riott is going to achieve her potential anywhere.

"She’s going to continue to succeed. I wouldn't want to attempt to explain their story, but I know everyone who was released from the company will succeed after this."

Those are some really classy words from NXT UK star Andrews and his sentiment is one that countless fans will echo. The future is certainly bright for these released stars, wherever they end up.

