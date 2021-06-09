Israel Adesanya is back in action this weekend as he looks to defend his middleweight crown against Marvin Vettori.

The two previously locked horns in 2018 with the former winning via split decision. Vettori, who has won all his fights since then, will be keen on avenging that defeat when he takes on the New Zealander at the Gila River Arena in Glendale on Saturday.

While the Italian has won his last five fights, Adesanya suffered his first career defeat when he lost to Jan Blachowicz in the light heavyweight division in March. He will be keen on getting back to winning ways as he returns to the middleweight category where he is yet to lose a fight.

UFC 263: Date, venue and start time

The event will take place on June 12 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The preliminaries will start from 11:30pm UK time while the main card is scheduled to begin at 3am on Sunday, June 13.

The highly-anticipated fight between Adesanya and Vettori will start at around 5am.

UFC 263: How to watch

In the UK, the event will be broadcast on BT Sport from 1am on Sunday. The live streaming will take place on BT Sport's website and its app.

You can also watch the early preliminary card on UFC's Fight Pass.

UFC 263: Full card

The main card includes six fights. As we know, Adesanya and Vettori take on one another in the middleweight category.

In flyweight, current champion Deiveson Figueiredo will take on Brandon Moreno. The two previously fought last December with the outcome being a majority draw.

Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori for the UFC Middleweight Championship

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno for the UFC Flyweight Championship

Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz, Welterweight

Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad, Welterweight

Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill, Light Heavyweight

UFC 263: Preliminary Card

Drew Dobers vs Brad Riddell, Lightweight

Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart, Light Heavyweight

Lauren Murphy vs Joanne Calderwood, Women's Flyweight

Movsar Evloev vs Hakeem Dawodu, Featherweight

UFC 263: Early Preliminary Card

Pannie Kianzad vs Alexis Davis, Women's Bantamweight

Chase Hooper vs Steven Peterson, Featherweight

Fares Ziam vs Luigi Vendramini, Lightweight

Carlos Felipe vs Jake Collier, Heavyweight

