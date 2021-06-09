Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition: Content, Price, Release Date And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Far Cry 6 is on its way and fans can buy an Ultimate Edition of the game...but what exactly is included in this edition?

Developers Ubisoft could not have imagined the sheer rise of the game when they released the first Far Cry back in 2004, and the latest instalment in the first-person shooter promises to just be as good as the past five.

A gameplay trailer was revealed, and it showed how you have to battle against a fierce dictator, Antón Castillo, portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito (famous for his role in the amazing TV Series Breaking Bad).

The Ultimate Edition is definitely for the fans who love the franchise and it is a must get. Here are all the details we know so far around the new game.

What is included in the Ultimate Edition?

If you want to truly have the best Far Cry 6 experience possible, you have to get the Ultimate Edition.

This includes the game, the Ultimate Pack and the Season Pass (3 new DLCs and more). Within the Ultimate Pack, you get:

The Jungle Expedition Pack

The Croc Hunter Pack

The Vice Pack

How much does the Ultimate Edition cost?

If you want to get this edition, it will cost a fair bit more than the Standard Edition. With the Standard Edition costing around £50-60, the Ultimate Edition will cost you £99.99 off the Playstation Store.

With all it offers, this price is probably around the right amount, and will probably save you a bit of money rather than if you bought them separately.

Ultimate Edition Release Date

Far Cry 6 promises to be a great game and you can access the Ultimate Edition when released on October 7, 2021.

