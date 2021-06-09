Dana White has confirmed that he has held talks with Nick Diaz over a potential comeback in 2021.

The 37-year-old, who last fought in 2015, has repeatedly teased a comeback over the last few years and recently dropped another hint he could return to the Octagon in a cryptic post on social media.

In a video posted to Instagram by WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Diaz can be seen sparring The Gypsy King at the Nick Diaz Academy in Stockton, California.

“I’m here with my boy – Nick ‘The Badman’ Diaz," Fury posted. "We’re working hard. We’re coming for all you m------------- out there. You’re getting smashed to f---. You better believe it.

“He’s absolutely smashing it. In tremendous shape. Make the fight Dana. Make the fight.”

When asked about Diaz's comeback talk, White said to UFC Arabia: “I wasn’t very high on that. I didn’t think that it would happen but it looks like it will.

"It looks like Nick Diaz will fight this year.”

White met with Diaz following the events which took place at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida.

While he confirmed that he hasn't spoken to him since then, he did admit that talks between the UFC and Diaz's representatives have made progress and are moving in the right direction.

"The last time that I saw him in Jacksonville but it looks like it’s going to happen," he added.

“We’ll see. The matchmakers have [talked to him] but I don’t know where we’re at on it but it’s looking promising."

White at first initially appeared reluctant to the idea, citing the fact that Diaz has spent an extended period of time on the sidelines.

However, it seems he has now changed his mind, as he said that he is confident he can get a deal done before the end of the year.

He continued: "You never hear me say that ever.

"‘You think Nick Diaz will fight this year?’ Absolutely, positively not is what I usually say.

"Looking promising [he’ll fight this year].”

