Crystal Palace's next manager: Eagles close in on appointment after beating off competition

Nuno Espirito Santo is set to become Crystal Palace's next manager after snubbing an offer from Everton, as revealed by Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Palace's manager search?

The Eagles have been looking for Roy Hodgson's replacement over the last couple of weeks after the 73-year-old decided to walk away from Selhurst Park at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The search now appears to be over, with reports claiming that Nuno is on the brink of taking the hotseat at the south London club.

However, Palace were not the only team who wanted Nuno as their manager next season. Everton were also pursuing the 47-year-old, but it has been revealed that he rejected them in order to take the Palace job.

How did Palace and Everton fare in the Premier League in 2020/21?

The Toffees finished the season in a comfortably higher position as they claimed 10th spot, whereas Palace finished four places and 15 points behind them in the table.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Everton won five more games, scored six more goals and conceded 18 fewer times than Roy Hodgson's men.

Despite this, Nuno seems to have still chosen to go with Palace as his next job rather than Everton.

Is this a surprising move from Nuno?

The former Wolves boss previously led the Midlands club into Europe, with the side making the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2019/20. Right now, it appears that Everton are better-equipped to make a push for Europe than Palace, which may have tempted Nuno to go for the Goodison Park role.

Furthermore, Everton's owner Farhad Moshiri seemed particularly keen on bringing Nuno to Merseyside, as he reached out to the manager's agent, Jorge Mendes, shortly after Ancelotti decided to return to Real Madrid.

It was recently reported that a stumbling block had emerged in talks between Nuno and the club, though, over the size of the manager's coaching staff. This could have contributed to Nuno's decision to go with Palace instead, who, it is understood, will allow him to bring all the members of his coaching team that he had at Wolves.

With this in mind, it is perhaps not too surprising that Nuno opted to knock back the Everton job at this stage.

Would Nuno's appointment be a major boost for Palace?

Definitely.

It is a huge boost for the club that they are on the verge of tying up a deal for Nuno, and have beaten a top half Premier League side to his signature in the process.

This summer promises to be a crucial one for the side as they have 12 players out of contract at the end of the month, so it was always going to be important that they brought in a new manager quickly to allow them to start making plans for the transfer window.

It looks like they are set to achieve this with the appointment of Nuno, and the team's fans can now look forwards with optimism as they wait to see how the side will take shape under the Portuguese coach over the coming two months prior to next season getting underway.

