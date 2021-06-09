Euro 2020 has been a long time coming.

It's been five years since the last international tournament and five years since the European Championships.

The weather in England has picked up and we can’t wait for a month-long festival of football.

In this country, two channels share the tournament’s rights with the BBC and ITV airing every game of the competition between them.

But who has the better pundits this summer?

Both BBC and ITV released their line-up last month and it’s fair to say there are big names everywhere who will look to analyse each and every match,

And ahead of the tournament, we’ve decided to rank each and every pundit from ‘how did they get the job?’ to ‘the best’.

Now, let’s make it clear that every single pundit has forgotten more about football than we’ll ever know. However, that’s not to say we can’t sit on our high horse and judge every single one of them.

So, without further ado, let’s do exactly that.

How Did They Get The Job?

Graeme Souness

We see him every week on Sky Sports and a lot of his opinions are outdated with the modern game. Although it’ll be great to see his reaction when Paul Pogba lifts the European Championship trophy.

Mute Button Needed

Alan Shearer

Mark Hughes

Charlie Adam

All three players competed at the very highest level. However, we just find the trio are a bit uninspiring when it comes to their punditry.

Unproven

Nadia Nadim

Shelley Kerr

Joe Ledley

James McFadden

Nadim is an Afghan-Danish superstar who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain women’s team while Kerr is currently the English Football Association's technical lead for women's national teams.

Ledley has only just finished his playing career while we haven’t seen too much of McFadden on English TV.

Okay

Andros Townsend

Eni Aluko

Jurgen Klinsmann

Robert Earnshaw

Nigel de Jong

Scott Brown

Ashley Williams

We’ve not got a problem with any of these punditry appointments who will all offer something different in their analysis.

Townsend and Aluko will be the experts on all things England, while Klinsmann has all the experience of managing in a major international tournament.

Earnshaw and Williams will analyse things from a Welsh point of view.

Scott and De Jong (which one is hardest?) have played at a high level for long periods and know what’s it like to be in the heat of the battle.

Decent

Micah Richards

Rio Ferdinand

John Collins

Patrick Vieira

Richards has shown his worth on both Sky Sports and BBC in recent years, while Ferdinand has been there and done it.

Collins is extremely knowledgeable when it comes to Scottish football while Vieira commands respect given his playing career.

Knows Their Stuff

Alex Scott

Emma Hayes

Roy Keane

Cesc Fabregas

Scott has proven to be one of the best in the business and deservingly has got the gig as the next ‘Football Focus’ presenter.

Hayes has given us some brilliant press conferences as Chelsea manager this season and we can’t wait to see her in punditry duties in the summer. Meanwhile, Keane and Fabregas are two of the best midfielders of their generation and know the modern game and modern players more than almost anyone.

Gary Neville

Neville will be appearing on ITV this summer and we’re very much looking forward to it. He’s become the best in the business on Sky Sports in recent years and has experience of being in the England camp at the last Euros.

Final rankings

So, there we go - Gary Neville wins the Euro 2020 punditry battle. There can be very few arguments, in truth.

Despite us casting aspersions on some of the pundits, we're fully aware that they've all earned their role for either BBC or ITV and fully deserve to be there.

As we said earlier, they all know far more than the average football fan and we certainly don't encourage bashing them constantly on social media throughout the tournament. Let's all enjoy the coverage of the Euros and be thankful that we have non-stop football to watch for the next month.

