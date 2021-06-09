West Bromwich Albion manager news: Baggies close in on David Wagner appointment

West Bromwich Albion's search for a new manager following Sam Allardyce's decision to cut ties with the club last month has resulted in a plethora of names being linked with the vacancy at the Hawthorns.

However, with the summer transfer window now officially open for English sides, it seems as if the Baggies have finally decided to bring this saga to an end by handing over the reins to an individual who has previously excelled at Championship level.

According to Football Insider, West Brom have reached an agreement with David Wagner over the role.

The 49-year-old will reportedly join the Baggies on a three-year contract and will be officially announced as the club's new manager later today.

No stranger to working in the second-tier, Wagner completely transformed Huddersfield's fortunes during his time in charge at the John Smith's Stadium.

After helping the Terriers avoid relegation to League One in 2016, he exceeded all expectations during the following season by guiding them to promotion via the play-offs.

Whilst Wagner was able to keep Huddersfield in the Premier League for one year, he parted ways with the club in 2019 following a poor run of results.

Since this particular stint, Wagner has seen his managerial career stall as he recently experienced a woeful spell with Schalke in which he was only able to win 12 of his 40 games in charge of the Bundesliga side.

Whereas the former Huddersfield boss is now leading the race to become West Brom's new manager, Chris Wilder was thought to be the club's first-choice but a move for the 53-year-old was vetoed by owner Guochuan Lai.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With the Baggies seemingly about to head into a new dawn under the guidance of Wagner, it will be intriguing to see how they fare in the Championship next season.

The ex-United States international will be unquestionably keen to put his own stamp on West Brom's squad and thus it wouldn't be at all surprising if it turns out to be a busy summer of transfer activity at the club.

Although Wagner knows exactly what it takes to achieve promotion to the Premier League, he may not necessarily bring an attacking brand of football to the Hawthorns as his Huddersfield side only netted 56 goals in 46 games during the 2016/17 Championship campaign.

However, if Wagner is able to get his recruitment spot on between now and August, there is no reason why West Brom cannot make a positive start to the upcoming campaign.

