Football Manager 2022: What is the release date?

Football Manager will be making an unsurprising return to commemorate the 2021/21 campaign across the globe.

Sports Interactive will be bringing us a new version of the football-management simulation game and the gaming community will already be searching for players to sign for their respective clubs once the game is launched.

This series will, once again, take you to the heart of real-life experiences in the sport, making all of the tough decisions and tactical alterations that every manager has to make daily.

Last year's game was well-received by Metacritic, scoring a respectable 85 with a 6.3 User Score. Its variation and choices on offer to the player was one of the reasons why it was applauded so highly, with more than 50 nations and 2,500 clubs at every level of the football pyramid at your disposal.

As a result, there is a lot that the new title has to build on and retain some of the features that gamers loved and adored so much.

PC is usually the platform that most players will be playing on, with the title available on macOS via Steam and Windows. It is likely that handheld versions on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android will also be available.

Release Date

At this time, the release date for Football Manager 2022 has yet to be officially confirmed. However, if we look at the trend of when previous games have been launched, it may give us an idea when to expect Sports Interactive's latest edition.

For the 2021 game, it arrived on 24th November 2020, which was fractionally later than the previous two instalments. With this in mind, it could be released at any time between October and November 2021.

We will update this article as soon as more information emerges.

